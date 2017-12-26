POLICE REPORTS

• Dec. 19 at 2:44 p.m.: A female said she was house-sitting in Amherst on Sept. 9 and was drinking. She has reason to believe she was sexually assaulted.

• Dec. 19 at 4:48 p.m.: A security office at Advance Auto Parts on Rt. 58 said an employee had committed nearly a dozen thefts totaling more than $1,000 within the past month.

• Dec. 20 at 2:14 a.m.: Megan Bohac, 27, of Lorain, was served with a warrant on an original charge of complicity.

• Dec. 20 at 3:14 a.m.: Kori Canterbury, 22, of Amherst, was charged with driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

• Dec. 20 at 7:32 p.m.: Andrew Flynn was served a warrant on an original charge of petty theft.

• Dec. 21 at 11:21 p.m.: Nichole Morris, 26, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court on felony assault. She was also charged with providing false information, driving under suspension, unsafe vehicle, and no seat belt.

• Dec. 22 at 6:04 p.m.: Brandy Smith, 31, of Amherst, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, state refusal, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to control, and open container in a motor vehicle. She allegedly crashed a vehicle into a police on Cooper Foster Park Road.

• Dec. 23 at 3:09 p.m.: An Amherst man found a large amount of money at the LorMet Credit Union ATM on Cooper Foster Park Road. He turned it over to police.

• Dec. 23 at 5:02 p.m.: Jerone Starr III was charged with driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

• Dec. 24 at 2:21 a.m.: Alan Riojas, 25, of Lorain, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication.

• Dec. 24 at 7:56 p.m.: Police investigated a domestic dispute.

• Dec. 26 at 1:30 a.m.: Kenneth Peete, 37, of Cleveland, was charged with driving under suspension. He was stopped in a stolen vehicle. He was taken into custody by Lorain police on a warrant on charges of domestic violence, unlawful restraint, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

