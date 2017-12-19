Senate proclamation praises Dietrich’s contributions

A surprise package arrived at John Dietrich’s doorstep Tuesday morning.

Opening it, the outbound Amherst city council president found a proclamation signed by Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) and Sen. Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville).

It praised Dietrich for being “diligent and painstaking in all your endeavors,” distinguishing himself as an outstanding citizen, and showing sincere commitment to the community. On behalf of the Senate of the 132nd General Assembly of Ohio, the proclamation said his contributions will have a lasting effect on Amherst.

Dietrich, a Democrat, was left beaming by the classy move from across the political aisle. “I was kind of surprised, to be honest, that I got something like this from the state,” he said.

After 18 years leading Amherst city council, lDietrich said goodbye this month. Voters sided in November with Republican challenger Jennifer Wasilk, who will take over the council president’s post in January.

