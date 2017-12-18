• Dec. 11 at 11:45 p.m.: Marcus Carrion Jr., 25, of Lorain, was charged with violating a protection order.

• Dec. 12, time undisclosed by police: Justin Cesare, 19, of Amherst, was charged with domestic violence, criminal damaging, and driving under suspension. The arrest came after a complaint that a female had been punched in the face and threatened with stabbing.

• Dec. 12 at 9:27 p.m.: A man used 12 to 15 nicotine patches on his body in order to cause harm to himself, according to police. The man had a history of trying to end his life. He was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital for treatment.

• Dec. 12 at 11:15 p.m.: Carlton Cannon, 22, of Elyria, was arrested on two warrants for traffic offenses through the Elyria police department.

• Dec. 13 at 3:02 a.m.: Jeffrey Kneisel, 54, of Amherst, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC over .17 percent, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. According to police reports, he was arrested during an investigation into a private property incident.

• Dec. 13 at 5:24 p.m.: Drug paraphernalia was found in the trunk of a vehicle that had been repossessed.

• Dec. 14 at 2:09 p.m.: Police responded to a woman who said her husband was being held hostage and the kidnappers would release him for $1,000. An investigation revealed it was a scam to try to get money from the woman, police said. The husband was fine and had never been taken hostage.

• Dec. 14 at 6:58 p.m.: A man told police he believes someone siphoned about half a tank of gas from his vehicle.

• Dec. 14 at 8:11 p.m.: a woman said she was the victim of a scam involving the sale of a wedding dress on a social media page.

• Dec. 15 at 12:23 a.m.: Jamal Ammons, 32, of Lorain, was charged with driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, one headlight, and no rear license plate light.

• Dec. 16 at 1:49 a.m.: Cody Kaya, 25, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC over .17 percent, and obstructing an intersection. He was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle and passing motorists stopped to band on the windows to try to wake him up.

• Dec. 17 at 8:25 a.m.: Lisa Fleming, 48, of Oberlin, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC of .17 percent, driving under suspension, and marked lanes.

• Dec. 17 at 8:37 p.m.: A computer fraud complaint was filed by a 70-year-old woman who received a virus message. She spent 15 to 20 minutes on the phone with a man who remotely accessed her computer and she worried he had accessed her personal information.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.