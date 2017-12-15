Who’s going to nationals? Answer: AJHS scholars

A talented group of Amherst seventh- and eighth-graders placed first in Ohio and fifth in the nation in an online academic competition called “3-2-1.”

They competed Dec. 1 against 75 teams from across the country, answering some tough questions:

• What country is home to the largest statue of a horse? (The answer is Mongolia.)

• According to a United Nations report, what is the biggest and most lucrative cash crop in Afghanistan? (The answer is poppies.)

• George Seurat’s masterpiece “Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte” is found not in Paris, but in the famous art museum in what city? (It’s Chicago.)

Official rankings were released Dec. 10. Eight of the Amherst Junior High School team members will go to a national academic competition in May or June in one of four cities: New Orleans, Chicago, Orlando, or Washington, D.C.

Coach Katie Wohlever is exploring logistics and expenses related to the trip. She said the entry fee alone is $600 or $700, depending on the registration date.

Wohlever thanked all the teachers who have helped these students acquire the knowledge and problem-solving skills that led to the team’s success in this competition.

Sixteen Amherst Junior High students proved their smarts Dec. 1, placing first in the state in an academic competition. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/12/web1_8thgr.jpg Sixteen Amherst Junior High students proved their smarts Dec. 1, placing first in the state in an academic competition. Courtesy photo