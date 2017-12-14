Gambish becomes partner in accounting firm

Photo by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

With the snip of a ribbon, Kathryn Gambish was welcomed Dec. 13 as the new partner in a locally-owned and operated accounting firm. A lifelong Amherst resident and current president of the Rotary Club, Gambish joined Peck and Peck in 2016 with nearly 20 years of experience in accounting. The newly-named Peck & Gambish specializes in bookkeeping, payroll services, and tax preparation. The firm will continue to operate in the same manner as it has since 1977, Gambish said. The firm prides itself in doing business with people familiar with Lorain County and its history. “Local people like to work with local people,” Gambish said. “Nothing has changed. We just added some more manpower. It’s nice to have someone to bounce ideas off of.”