No licenses awarded to pot farm ‘near Amherst’

Thirteen permits allowing large-scale pot farming have been awarded across Ohio — none of them in Lorain County.

A Canadian company called Aphria and the Schottenstein family of Columbus had sought permission to bring a 25,000-square-foot marijuana cultivation operation to Amherst Township, the News-Times confirmed this summer.

While applications to the state did not specify exactly where such grow sites would be located, we followed rumors that Schottenstein Aphria LLC planned one “near Amherst.”

But the partnership was not among the winners announced this past week by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.

In all, 185 corporations applied for the exclusive rights granted under Ohio’s medical marijuana laws, each paying a $20,000 fee to be considered.

The closest to us will be in Huron in Erie County, where OPC Cultivation LLC won a permit.

Also in Northeast Ohio: Standard Wellness Company was approved for a cultivation operation in Gibsonburg, Sandusky County; Harvest Grows was approved in Cleveland; and Parma Wellness Center was also given the green light in Cuyahoga County.

The other permits went to applicants in Lake, Muskingum, Mahoning, Clark, Brown, Stark, Summit, Greene, and Lawrence counties.

Each of the permit-winners will have to pay an additional $200,000 to the state for the right to operate.

Those locations are all for the largest marijuana-growing companies.

Additional licenses for smaller farms were awarded this fall, including one for Ascension Biomedical LLC.

The Cleveland-based company plans to open a pot farm in Oberlin, where the planning commission identified its Rt. 511 industrial park as the only appropriately-zoned area for such an enterprise.

House Bill 523, which went into effect Sept. 8, 2016, legalizes medical marijuana in Ohio. The state program is scheduled to go operational by September 2018.

With a prescription from a medical doctor, patients will be able to use marijuana to treat the symptoms of HIV, AIDS, Alzheimer’s disease, Lou Gehrig’s disease, cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury, and a long list of other ailments. Most involve chronic pain or the nervous system.