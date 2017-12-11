POLICE REPORTS

• Dec. 6 at 3:35 p.m.: Gary Dean, 21, of Doylestown, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on charges of petty theft and possession of criminal tools.

• Dec. 6 at 4:40 p.m.: A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Kresge Drive and was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

• Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m.: Police received a report of a male and female suspected of theft and leaving Target on Oak Point Road.

• Dec. 7 at 7:06 p.m.: Two winter jackets were reported stolen from Tractor Supply Co. on Cooper Foster Park Road.

• Dec. 7 at 11:30 p.m.: Evan Gause, 24, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant through the Westlake police department for failure to comply. Tony Harris, 24, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police department for failure to appear in court on charges of assault, theft, and criminal damaging.

• Dec. 8 at 3:20 p.m.: Megan Foky, 22, of Wellington, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for a probation violation.

• Dec. 8 at 6:22 p.m.: Alfred McLin Jr., 74, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department for contempt of court on an original property maintenance violation.

• Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.: An Amherst woman, depressed about a domestic violence charge against her husband, was reported as possibly suicidal. She was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital.

• Dec. 8 at 9 p.m.: Eternity King, 21, of Sandusky, was arrested on a warrant through the Sandusky police department on a charge of criminal damaging.

• Dec. 8 at 11:42 p.m.: Thomas Hering, 33, of Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department on a charge of assault. Tina Crunecz, 38, of Lorain, was also arrested on warrants through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court on an original charge of dangerous drugs; and through the Lorain police department for theft. She was charged with driving under suspension, providing false information to a police officer, and no license plate light.

• Dec. 9 at 2:10 a.m.: Michael Ergh, 47, of Wellington, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC over .08 percent, driving in marked lanes, turn signal, and no license plate light.

• Dec. 9 at 9:58 p.m.: Michael Zaenglein, 28, of Galloway, was charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct. He is accused of throwing decorations in the lobby of Motel 6 on Rt. 58.

• Dec. 10 at 8:27 a.m.: Police responded to a complaint that a resident of Tarry Lane had discharged a firearm through a house and into a parked vehicle. The incident was deemed to be accidental.

• Dec. 10 at 9:29 p.m.: Audrey Greenrod, 34, of Avon Lake, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC of .170 percent, and endangering children.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.