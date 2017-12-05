SPECIAL HOLIDAY SERVICES

AMHERST

• A Christmas Eve service will be held at 6 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 440 North Lake St.

• A Christmas play will be presented during morning services on Sunday, Dec. 17 at New Beginnings Church of Christ, 591 Washington Ave. Cookies with Santa will be served from 12:30-2 p.m.

• Morning services will be at 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve with candlelight services at 5 and 7 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 46485 Middle Ridge Rd. (Child care will be available only during the 5 p.m. service.)

• Two Christmas Eve services will be held, one at 4 p.m. and another at 6 p.m., at Family Fellowship Church, 780 Cooper Foster Park Rd. There will be no morning services.

• A children’s program will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Community Congregational Church, 379 South Main St. Christmas Eve services will be at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. A candlelight service will be held at 8 p.m.

OBERLIN

• A Christmas Eve service will be held at 7 p.m. at the First Church in Oberlin, 106 North Main St.

• A kids craft night will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Kipton Community Church, 511 Church St. A Christmas play, “Sidney’s First Christmas,” will be presented at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. A Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m.

• A Christmas Eve service will be held at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 310 West Lorain St.

• Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve services will be held at 11 a.m. at House of Praise International Church at Oberlin High School.

• A family Mass will be offered at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, followed by a midnight Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 West Lorain St. Christmas Day Mass will be at 11 a.m.

• A candlelight service of lessons and carols will be held at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve at Oberlin First United Methodist Church, 45 South Professor St.

• A Christmas play will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Calvary Baptist Church, 414 South Main St. A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 6 p.m.

WELLINGTON

• A Christmas Eve service will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Fellowship Church, 44777 Rt. 18.

• A Christmas Eve service will be held from 9-10:15 a.m. at United Church of Huntington, 26677 Rt. 58.

• A candlelight service will be held at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve at Penfield Community Church, 40775 Rt. 18.

• Christmas Eve Masses will be held at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 512 North Main St. A Christmas Day Mass will be at 10 a.m. A New Year’s Eve Mass will be at 5 p.m. with the 30th Family New Year’s Eve party from 7-10:30 p.m.

• Carols, communion, and a scripture challenge will be part of a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 125 Grand Ave.

• A Christmas Eve service will be held at 7 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 231 West Hamilton St. Christmas Day service will be at 10:15 a.m.

• A musical prelude at 7 p.m. will precede a 7:30 p.m. candlelight service on Christmas Eve at the First Congregational Church of Wellington, 140 South Main St.

To add your special holiday service listing, call Pam Cromer at 440-775-1611.