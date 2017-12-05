Demo starts at old Super K

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

Demolition has started at the former Super Kmart on the Amherst-Lorain border. Crashes could be heard Tuesday as crews worked inside, and the exterior had been smashed away on the northern end of the building that Little Caesars pizzeria used to call home. Excavators have been staged in the parking lot on various days in the past week, but have not yet started aggressively tearing down the exterior. The building is being razed to make way for a Meijer retail store. The Michigan-based company paid $6.4 million in May to buy the property, which closed as part of the massive collapse of the Kmart and Sears Holdings empire.