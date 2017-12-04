POLICE REPORTS

• Nov. 27, time undisclosed by police: A man was struck by a vehicle on Hickory Hollow Court. A report said an altercation allegedly arose “from a drug deal gone bad” and the vehicle, a green sedan, sped away. Officers found the complainant had no physical injuries consistent with being hit by a car, there were no witnesses, and the vehicle was found to have no damage that would correlate with striking a person.

• Nov. 27 at 8:02 p.m.: Michael Shagovac, 21, of Amherst, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A report said the charges were the result of a hit-skip investigation. Shagovac was the passenger in the suspect car, according to police.

• Nov. 28, time undisclosed by police: A fraudulent purchase on a PayPal account was reported.

• Nov. 28 at 2:43 a.m.: Laura Brewer, 34, was arrested on a warrant through the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for child support.

• Nov. 29 at 3:21 p.m.: Brycen Slaven, 19, of Lorain, was charged with disturbing the peace, menacing, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. The charges came after police were called to Convenient Food Express on Rt. 58 for a report of an irate customer.

• Nov. 30 at 12:28 a.m.: Jeffrey Porter, 56, of Oberlin, was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and unlighted license plate.

• Nov. 30 at 7:51 a.m.: An Amherst man having suicidal thoughts was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital for help.

• Nov. 30 at 4:06 p.m.: Drug paraphernalia found in a Gordon Avenue yard was turned over to police.

• Nov. 30 at 7:59 p.m.: Michael Germn, 36, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through the North Ridgeville police department for failure to appear in court.

• Nov. 30 at 9:42 p.m.: A fraudulent Craigslist ad was reported to police.

• Dec. 1 at 1:41 a.m.: Jesse Washington, 37, of Bedford Heights, was arrested on a warrant through the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dec. 1 at 8:03 p.m.: A 17-year-old reported her lost credit card had been misused by someone.

• Dec. 1 at 11:03 p.m.: Sigfredo Diaz, 45, of Lorain, was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, BAC over .08, marked lanes, and following too closely.

• Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.: A tablet device was reported stolen.

• Dec. 3 at 3:03 p.m.: Keith Grizzle II was charged with domestic violence stemming from a complaint on Crocker Street.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.