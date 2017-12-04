Here comes Santa Claus!

Photos by Joe Colon | Amherst News-Times
The 12th Annual Miracle on Main Street was celebrated Friday night in Amherst as Santa arrived for the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree in front of city hall. Madrigals sang and a parade wound through the historical downtown district, bringing smiles to the faces of the hundreds who gathered to usher in the holidays.
Olivia Sliman and the Amherst choir take the bandstand.
The holy family reenacts the Nativity scene.
Master of ceremonies Olivia Sliman addresses the crowd at the parade.
Amherst homecoming royalty Pierce Barnes and Jenna Moore roll through downtown.
The Clauses arrive!
Students wave from the side of a school bus.
Can we call them Clan Christmas?