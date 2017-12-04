Goodnight, supermoon

Jason Hawk | AIM Media Midwest

Rising large and orange over the horizon Sunday, the only supermoon of 2017 was visible in the Lorain County skies, wrapped in a halo of wispy cloud. While our cameras aren’t made for sky-gazing, we were surprised at the incredible detail we were able to capture using a tripod. The Tycho crater was clearly visible, as were others such as the Kepler and Copernicus, white against the black of the Ocean of Storms and Sea of Showers. A supermoon occurs when the full moon appears close to perigee, the closest point in the body’s orbit of Earth. It can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than normal.

Miss it? Don’t worry — two more are on their way. On Jan. 1 and 31, weather permitting, NASA says the full moon will happen very close to the moon’s arrival at perigee. As the second full moon of the month, the Jan. 31 event will also be a “blue moon,” as in “once in a blue moon.” The same night will also be a partial lunar eclipse lasting nearly hours, 5:51-7:41 a.m., in Lorain County (it will be a visible as a full lunar eclipse in much of North America).