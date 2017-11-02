You can provide gifts of hope to kids in need

You can help transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys.

Operation Christmas Child will deliver these shoebox gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 46485 Middle Ridge Rd., Amherst, will serve as a drop-off location for donations. Hours are 5-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 14; 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15; 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17; 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 18; 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19; and 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 20.

“We are honored to join the nationwide effort to collect gift-filled shoeboxes for children who may have never experienced the true meaning of Christmas,” said David Zimmerman, regional director for the Samaritan’s Purse project. “Through these simple gifts and a message of hope, children learn that God loves them and has not forgotten them.”