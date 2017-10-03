Posted on by

PHOTOS: Homecoming royalty

,

By Laurie Hamame - lhamame@aimmediamidwest.com

Hunter Parker helps Evan Shawver with his sash.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

The eight couples on homecoming court await to be recognized.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Freshman homecoming court nominees Jonathan West and Hannah Aschemeier.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Sophomore homecoming court nominees Benicio Calo and Kylie Olney.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Junior homecoming court nominees Khennedy Scagliozzo and Madeline Dalton.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Senior Junior Vocational School homecoming court nominees Logan Mack and Robyn Ruffner.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Senior homecoming court Hunter Parker and Molly Parker.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Senior homecoming court nominees Jacquil Hudson and Rachel Lasso.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Senior homecoming court nominees Evan Shawver and Jenna Moore.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Senior homecoming court nominees Pierce Barnes and Camryn Leonard.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Last year’s winners Donny Wearsch and Alana Carrion prepare to crown the new royalty.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Pierce Barnes smiles at the crowd after receiving his crown.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Jenna Moore receives her sash from last year’s homecoming king Donny Wearsch.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Donny Wearsch crowns homecoming queen Jenna Moore.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Queen Jenna Moore flashes a smile and a thumps-up next to king Pierce Barnes.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

The 2017 homecoming king and queen pose for a photo at the 50 yard line.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Jenna Moore and Pierce Barnes were named the Amherst Steele High School king and queen Friday prior to the Comets varsity football game against the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs.

Barnes is a cross country runner and a member of the robotics and academic team. He plans to study biomedical engineering at Wright State University.

Moore is a cheerleader and is involved with Steele News Live. She is unsure of her plans, but hopes to attend college after graduation.

“I’m happy who I won with because Pierce deserves it,” she said. “Everyone was cheering for us and it felt really good. I’m happy.”

Other seniors on the court were Logan Mack, Robyn Ruffner, Hunter Parker, Molly Parker, Jacquil Hudson, Rachel Lasso, Evan Shawver, and Camryn Leonard.

Other royalty included freshman Jonathan West and Hannah Aschemeier, sophomores Benicio Calo and Kylie Olney, and juniors Khennedy Scagliozzo and Madeline Dalton.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-988-2801 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

Hunter Parker helps Evan Shawver with his sash.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6365.jpgHunter Parker helps Evan Shawver with his sash.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

The eight couples on homecoming court await to be recognized.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6366.jpgThe eight couples on homecoming court await to be recognized.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Freshman homecoming court nominees Jonathan West and Hannah Aschemeier.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6381.jpgFreshman homecoming court nominees Jonathan West and Hannah Aschemeier.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Sophomore homecoming court nominees Benicio Calo and Kylie Olney.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6383.jpgSophomore homecoming court nominees Benicio Calo and Kylie Olney.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Junior homecoming court nominees Khennedy Scagliozzo and Madeline Dalton.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6389.jpgJunior homecoming court nominees Khennedy Scagliozzo and Madeline Dalton.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Senior Junior Vocational School homecoming court nominees Logan Mack and Robyn Ruffner.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6393.jpgSenior Junior Vocational School homecoming court nominees Logan Mack and Robyn Ruffner.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Senior homecoming court Hunter Parker and Molly Parker.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6396.jpgSenior homecoming court Hunter Parker and Molly Parker.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Senior homecoming court nominees Jacquil Hudson and Rachel Lasso.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6402.jpgSenior homecoming court nominees Jacquil Hudson and Rachel Lasso.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Senior homecoming court nominees Evan Shawver and Jenna Moore.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6406.jpgSenior homecoming court nominees Evan Shawver and Jenna Moore.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Senior homecoming court nominees Pierce Barnes and Camryn Leonard.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6408.jpgSenior homecoming court nominees Pierce Barnes and Camryn Leonard.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Last year’s winners Donny Wearsch and Alana Carrion prepare to crown the new royalty.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6411.jpgLast year’s winners Donny Wearsch and Alana Carrion prepare to crown the new royalty.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Pierce Barnes smiles at the crowd after receiving his crown.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6416.jpgPierce Barnes smiles at the crowd after receiving his crown.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Jenna Moore receives her sash from last year’s homecoming king Donny Wearsch.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6417.jpgJenna Moore receives her sash from last year’s homecoming king Donny Wearsch.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Donny Wearsch crowns homecoming queen Jenna Moore.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6420.jpgDonny Wearsch crowns homecoming queen Jenna Moore.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

Queen Jenna Moore flashes a smile and a thumps-up next to king Pierce Barnes.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6422.jpgQueen Jenna Moore flashes a smile and a thumps-up next to king Pierce Barnes.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

The 2017 homecoming king and queen pose for a photo at the 50 yard line.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/10/web1_IMG_6431.jpgThe 2017 homecoming king and queen pose for a photo at the 50 yard line.

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times

By Laurie Hamame

lhamame@aimmediamidwest.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:06 pm |    

Nine alumni inducted into Amherst Gallery of Success

Nine alumni inducted into Amherst Gallery of Success
8:43 am |    

Amherst IGA closes its doors

Amherst IGA closes its doors
4:29 pm |    

Electric rates to rise over three years

Electric rates to rise over three years