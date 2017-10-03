PHOTOS: Homecoming royalty

Jenna Moore and Pierce Barnes were named the Amherst Steele High School king and queen Friday prior to the Comets varsity football game against the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs.

Barnes is a cross country runner and a member of the robotics and academic team. He plans to study biomedical engineering at Wright State University.

Moore is a cheerleader and is involved with Steele News Live. She is unsure of her plans, but hopes to attend college after graduation.

“I’m happy who I won with because Pierce deserves it,” she said. “Everyone was cheering for us and it felt really good. I’m happy.”

Other seniors on the court were Logan Mack, Robyn Ruffner, Hunter Parker, Molly Parker, Jacquil Hudson, Rachel Lasso, Evan Shawver, and Camryn Leonard.

Other royalty included freshman Jonathan West and Hannah Aschemeier, sophomores Benicio Calo and Kylie Olney, and juniors Khennedy Scagliozzo and Madeline Dalton.

