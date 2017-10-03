PHOTOS: Homecoming royalty

Hunter Parker helps Evan Shawver with his sash.
The eight couples on homecoming court await to be recognized.
Freshman homecoming court nominees Jonathan West and Hannah Aschemeier.
Sophomore homecoming court nominees Benicio Calo and Kylie Olney.
Junior homecoming court nominees Khennedy Scagliozzo and Madeline Dalton.
Senior Junior Vocational School homecoming court nominees Logan Mack and Robyn Ruffner.
Senior homecoming court Hunter Parker and Molly Parker.
Senior homecoming court nominees Jacquil Hudson and Rachel Lasso.
Senior homecoming court nominees Evan Shawver and Jenna Moore.
Senior homecoming court nominees Pierce Barnes and Camryn Leonard.
Last year’s winners Donny Wearsch and Alana Carrion prepare to crown the new royalty.
Pierce Barnes smiles at the crowd after receiving his crown.
Jenna Moore receives her sash from last year’s homecoming king Donny Wearsch.
Donny Wearsch crowns homecoming queen Jenna Moore.
Queen Jenna Moore flashes a smile and a thumps-up next to king Pierce Barnes.
The 2017 homecoming king and queen pose for a photo at the 50 yard line.
Jenna Moore and Pierce Barnes were named the Amherst Steele High School king and queen Friday prior to the Comets varsity football game against the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs.
Barnes is a cross country runner and a member of the robotics and academic team. He plans to study biomedical engineering at Wright State University.
Moore is a cheerleader and is involved with Steele News Live. She is unsure of her plans, but hopes to attend college after graduation.
“I’m happy who I won with because Pierce deserves it,” she said. “Everyone was cheering for us and it felt really good. I’m happy.”
Other seniors on the court were Logan Mack, Robyn Ruffner, Hunter Parker, Molly Parker, Jacquil Hudson, Rachel Lasso, Evan Shawver, and Camryn Leonard.
Other royalty included freshman Jonathan West and Hannah Aschemeier, sophomores Benicio Calo and Kylie Olney, and juniors Khennedy Scagliozzo and Madeline Dalton.
Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-988-2801 or @HamameNews on Twitter.
