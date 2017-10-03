POLICE REPORTS

• Sept. 26 at 5:24 p.m.: A male allegedly assaulted his sister and attempted to take his life on Sipple Avenue.

• Sept. 27, time and location undisclosed by police: A suspicious letter was investigated and the contents were found to be made up by a person suffering from dementia.

• Sept. 27 at 12:45 a.m.: Three bushes and mulch were lit on fire in front of Amherst Steele High School near the cafetorium. Fire extinguishers were used and Amherst firefighters were called. It is unknown what caused the fire. No evidence was recovered from the scene.

• Sept. 27 at 7:38 a.m.: A Shupe Avenue boy agreed to go to school after talking with police.

• Sept. 27 at 12:34 p.m.: A pedestrian was hit by a blue Ford Edge backing out of a parking space at Giant Eagle. She declined medical treatment at the scene and agreed to go to a hospital later.

• Sept. 27 at 3:24 p.m.: A 17-year-old boy was charged with criminal trespass and unruliness. He is accused of climbing atop Powers Elementary School.

• Sept. 27 at 6:49 p.m.: A motorcyclist operating recklessly fled from police at Rt. 58 and Cleveland Avenue. The operator was identified and charges are pending.

• Sept. 27 at 6:56 p.m.: Police investigated a domestic dispute on Park Avenue.

• Sept. 28 at 12:41 a.m.: Officers responded to an East Martin Avenue home, where a 78-year-old man had died of natural causes.

• Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m.: Police located a 17-year-old girl whose mother said she was refusing to return home. The girl was charged with unruliness.

• Sept. 29 at 7:15 p.m.: An unwanted male and female forced their way into a Cooper Foster Park Road home and stole money from the resident’s pocket, according to a complaint filed with police.

• Sept. 29 at 7:27 p.m.: A man drove his vehicle onto the front lawn of of South Leavitt Road home and began pounding on a window with his hand, then left. The residents told police the man suffered from severe mental health issues.

• Sept. 30 at 11:38 a.m.: A man said a $300 wire transfer was fraudulently charged to his debit card.

• Sept. 30 at 10:27 p.m.: Robert Riddlebarger, 28, of Sheffield Lake, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court.

• Sept. 30 at 11:52 p.m.: A male walking home was bitten by a dog and was taken to the University Hospitals Amherst Health Center emergency room.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.