Powers designs show colorful school

The latest concept drawings for the new Powers Elementary School show colorful touches for a fun feeling.

The design, shown recently to the Amherst board of education, comes after months of public and teacher feedback to GPD Group, the architecture firm hired to draft plans for a PK-3 school.

The two-story building is laid out in three spokes with two classroom wings and another for offices, gym, cafeteria, and other shared resources.

There are bright red, yellow, blue, and green touches around windows and along a colonnade leading to the front entrance, which is shown on the south side of the building.

Playgrounds are aligned to the north and south of the structure on the Lake Street side, with an outdoor learning space — an elementary-style quad — on the back.

Drawing the most attention from the school board were bus drop-offs engineered to quicken pick-ups and drop-offs.

The Powers and Amherst Junior High properties will be adjoined by a driveway. Bus traffic to AJHS will all come from South Lake Street with parent traffic entering and exiting from Milan Avenue; bus traffic from Powers will run from Milan with parents entering and exiting from South Lake.

That means buses and parents at each school won’t ever have to cross paths, architects said.

Schematics were finished in September and design development will take through December, according to GPD. Construction documents will be done by February.

That will allow construction to begin at the former Harris Elementary School site in March, with a dedication in August 2019.

This rendering shows what the front elevation of the new Powers Elementary School might look like when the building opens to students.