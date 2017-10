Photos by Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times

The 2017 Amherst Steele homecoming parade marched down Park Avenue on Friday afternoon, drawing applause and cheers from crowds gathered on downtown sidewalks. The line-up included high school classes, sports teams, the Marching Comets band, medical technology students, student council members, homecoming court members, and Amherst alumni-in-training of all ages.