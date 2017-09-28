JVS interns earned over $260K this summer

Eighty students earned $260,000 in this year’s Lorain County JVS summer internship program.

Sixty-two companies employed interns, providing mentoring and opportunities for students to practice the technical skills they learned at the JVS in a work-based learning environment.

The skilled trades’ prospects are strong and growing because of the partnerships, said JVS career services coordinator Bill Elliott.

“In this job-seekers market, interns are putting their skill sets to the test in the field, with the hopes for long-term placement. In the past five years, the JVS has recorded retention rates in the 91st-95th percentile,” he said. “JVS is education that works not only for students, but for parents and employers.”

Cosmetology student Jordyn Likes said she gained valuable experience, even though she was one of four students with an unpaid internship. “At Blue Water Salon in Grafton, I got a chance to observe five great stylists. I also learned a lot of great styling techniques and was able to further my education at the time,” she said.

RGI International in North Ridgeville, employed carpentry student Ethan Roy over the summer.

“I truly believe in giving back and sharing knowledge. At RGI, you also have a responsibility to give back,” said CEO Ryan Gerber. “Some days interns are working on exciting big projects, while other times they are learning day-to-day operations.”

Summer interns were honored at a Sept. 21 luncheon at the Pittsfield Township vocational school:

AMHERST: Sam Bastian, auto technology student, worked at Conrad’s; Jack Carr, culinary arts student, worked at Cork Tree Restaurant; Paul Casper, Project Lead The Way pre-engineering student, worked at Nelson Stud Welding; Ricky Fantauzzi, auto technology student, worked at Mike Bass Ford; Kaitlyn Lemaster, industrial equipment mechanics student, worked at Worcester’s Inc.; Mason Murphy, carpentry student, worked at NHD Construction; Mercedes Murphy, landscape and greenhouse management student, worked at the Lorain County Metro Parks; Ethan Roy, carpentry student, worked at RGI International; Robyn Ruffner, cosmetology student worked at Kaleidoscope Hair Design; Don Sabella III, landscape and greenhouse management student, worked at the Lorain County Metro Parks; Andrew Shaffer, culinary arts student, worked at Cork Tree Restaurant.

FIRELANDS: Benjamin Bickel, commercial truck technology student, worked at Consumers Builders Supply; Kyle Freeman, collision repair student, worked at Iannelli Autocars; Kailey Kudela, culinary arts student, worked at D’Tutanelli’s Pizza; Hayden Matus, precision machine technology student, worked at NN Autocam Precision Components; Tyler Miller, industrial electricity student, worked at Cavanaugh Electric; Sydney Sexton, marketing and management student, worked at Taco Bell; Brian Smith, network communications technology student, worked at MT Technologies; Joy Vaughn, early childhood education student, worked at Kiddie Kollege; Ryan Wilhelm, carpentry student, worked at George’s Roofing.

Bakery and pastry arts students Erika Shaft and Marissa Ziegler smile with their summer internship certificates of completion.