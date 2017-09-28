Aldi to close for six-week remodel

Aldi is closing its Amherst location for a six-week remodel, part of the chain’s $1.6 billion plan to update some 1,300 stores nationwide.

The discount grocer at 2241 Kresge Dr. will close at 3 p.m. Sunday and reopen Nov. 17.

Aldi plans to focus on fresh items, including “more robust produce, dairy, and bakery sections,” according to an official announcement by the Germany-based retailer.

Remodeled stores will feature a modern design with open ceilings, natural lighting, and environmentally-friendly building materials, the company said.

That includes recycled materials, LED lighting, and energy-saving refrigeration.

“With this significant investment in our stores, what we’re really doing is continuing to invest in ALDI customers,” said CEO Jason Hart. “We’re continuing to expand our fresh offerings, which means we need to provide more space for produce, meat, and bakery items.”

Aldi serves more than 40 million customers each month, a nearly 60 percent increase since 2013. The chain operates in 35 U.S. states and has roughly 24,000 employees across the country.

Its remodeling and expansion initiative is planned to roll out through 2020.

The plan includes opening 650 new stores in the U.S. — a $3 billion investment in land, facilities, and equipment.