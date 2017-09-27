Steele shows its Cleveland colors

Posted on by

Freshmen Jack Ritter, Cael Walker, Jacob Raesler, and Derek Odelli show off their Indians and Cavs wear.


Payton Jackson and Lauren Pisegna are “all in.”


Seniors London Voss and Robby Beal sport a pair of LeBron James jerseys.


Freshmen Abby Lowe, Abby Gray, and Elizabeth Lowe rock Tribe and Cavs colors between class.


Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

Plenty of Indians, Cavaliers, and Browns gear was spotted Sept. 27 at Amherst Steele High School for the school’s Cleveland sports day, part of Spirit Week. Between groups walking down the hallways, friends sitting together at lunch, and aides at the front desk, it was a sea of red, blue, brown, orange, wine, and gold.

