New name, big plans for Mercy Health

New hospital names were announced Sept. 20 when Mercy celebrated its 125th anniversary.

In a move that brings local names in line with the company’s Cincinnati-based parent company, the Oberlin medical center is now called Mercy Health Allen Hospital and the northern facility will now be Mercy Health Lorain Hospital.

“As part of the largest health system in the state of Ohio, it’s important that we unite under one name,” said Edwin Oley senior vice president of Mercy Health and CEO of Mercy Lorain.

“United together, we are able to leverage best practices and be in the forefront of the latest services and technology, which ultimately allows us to continue to deliver on our mission to the Lorain County community.”

In 2016, Mercy provided more than $20 million in community benefit within Lorain County.

It plans to expand in 2018 with a 30,000-square-foot primary and specialty care office on the Amherst-Lorain border, and more construction plans developing in Oberlin and Wellington.

The new medical office buildings will be designed as the “practice of the future” and will be equipped with the latest technology for patients to be seen efficiently and conveniently, according to Mercy Health.

The health care system’s anniversary luncheon last week was a time to honor the sisters who founded the organization.

“I am proud to see the many parts that make Mercy one quality, compassionate organization with a rich history and tradition contributed by each part.” said Sister Carole Anne Griswold, board of trustees member and former vice president of mission integration at Mercy. “I believe Jesus and all those on whose shoulders we have stood for 125 years are with us today in spirit and would say to us, ‘Well done, good and faithful servants. Go and do the same as you move into a future filled with hope.’”