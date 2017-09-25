Robbery charge for 16-year-old

A 16-year-old has been charged with robbery after a Sept. 19 row at Target on Oak Point Road.

The Lorain boy also faces counts of theft and operating a vehicle with no driver’s license.

An Amherst police report said officers went to the retailer at 9:21 p.m. because a male and female were attempting to steal merchandise. When the complainant confronted them, the boy allegedly pushed her and took off running.

On arrival, police found 21-year-old McKenzie Auvil of Lorain trying to leave the store.

She was charged with complicity to theft, and pleaded no contest in Oberlin Municipal Court.

A 60-day jail sentence was suspended in favor of three years of good behavior.