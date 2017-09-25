POLICE REPORTS

• Sept. 16 at 9:57 a.m.: A North Ridge Road resident found a long gun on her property.

• Sept. 18 at 8:35 a.m.: Officers investigated a menacing incident at the American Legion. A member allegedly made threatening statements toward other members, and as a result his membership was revoked.

• Sept. 19, time unreported by police: Officers found three juveniles were involved in a physical confrontation at Amherst Steele High School.

• Sept. 20 at 3:27 p.m.: Xavier Green, 18, of Elyria, was charged with improper handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and violating a temporary protection order.

• Sept. 20 at 3:50 p.m.: Angelia Gunter, 27, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through the Avon police department for alleged misuse of credit cards.

• Sept. 20 at 9:18 p.m.: Randy Miller, 35, of North Ridgeville, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on an original charge of open container.

• Sept. 22 at 12:02 a.m.: Andrew Sees, 27, of South Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department for alleged misuse of credit cards. Sees was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• Sept. 22 at 10:19 a.m.: Chris Dudek, 35, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department for allegedly driving under suspension.

• Sept. 22 at 10:51 a.m.: A Republic Services trash can was reported missing or stolen from a West Martin Avenue home.

• Sept. 23 at 12:13 a.m.: Justin Thomas, 33, of Oberlin was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and walking on a highway while intoxicated.

• Sept. 23 at 6:43 p.m.: Lindsay Mullins, 27, of Lorain, was charged with theft and possession of criminal tools. She is accused of shoplifting baby diapers, wipes, and toys from Target.

• Sept. 23 at 10:08 p.m.: A temporary license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle in the Save-a-Lot parking lot.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.