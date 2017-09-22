Posted on by

Paper cranes for Peace Day

Sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders at St. Joseph Parish School are helping to spread peace around their community. In an effort to raise awareness for International Peace Day, held each year on Sept. 21, the students made origami cranes and wrote messages of peace on the wings. The students then hid the cranes around Amherst in the hopes they would be found by people willing to pass on the message of peace. On their journey, Amherst mayor Mark Costilow invited the students into city hall and they shared a quick photo opportunity before heading back to school. If you happen to find a crane, tag the school on social media with #sjsspreadspeace.

