Rainbows for Addi bring awareness to childhood cancer

Photos by Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times

“Look, there’s one!” kids yelled Friday as they walked down Park and Cleveland avenues, pointing at colorful rainbows in shop windows. Rainbows were among nine-year-old Addi Keegan’s favorite things. The Amherst student lost her seven-year battle with cancer Sept. 4 and Powers Elementary students made Friday’s field trip walk through downtown Amherst in her honor. Addi was diagnosed by ependymoma at 22 months old when doctors discovered a tumor. She endured many surgeries, clinical trials, and radiation treatments; this May, a tumor was found growing on her brain stem. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Addi’s mom, Kelly Keegan, hopes awareness comes to childhood cancer because it happens more than you think.