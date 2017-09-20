Homecoming, Gallery of Success, and Pink Week lined up

Homecoming festivities start Sept. 28 with a pep rally for students at Amherst Steele High School.

The Comets will try to take the bark out of the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs football team at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. Both teams started the season 3-1.

But before the game, fans are invited to cheer on local students in the annual homecoming parade at 4:45 p.m.

Line-up will be on Pearl Street and the the parade will take an entirely different route this year, marching by the Cleveland Avenue Cemetery, down Forest Street, and Park Avenue to town hall. Then it will continue back on Cleveland to Lincoln Street, down Cornell Avenue and Axel Street, and end at the high school stadium.

Teacher Russ Marty, who advises student council, said the route was switched this year to give the parade more visibility.

Going through downtown will get businesses more involved and provides more sidewalks for spectators, he said.

Crowning of the homecoming king and queen will be held at the 50 yard line at Mercy Stadium before kickoff. The homecoming dance will start later that evening in the Steele cafetorium.

The day is special to Amherst students, alumni, and Marty for another reason: Friday morning will also mark the biennial Gallery of Success induction ceremony.

The hall of fame recognizes alumni who have gone on to do amazing things. This year’s class of nine inductees will be honored in a closed ceremony at the high school.

It includes photojournalist J. Ross Baughman, Grammy Museum chief operating officer Rita George, creative writing and literature professor Mark Irwin, attorney Stephanie Pinskey, former Amherst mayor David Taylor, architect John Williams, and “Morning Edition” news director and host Maryanne Zeleznik.

The homecoming weekend will be followed by another Amherst school tradition — Pink Week.

Teacher and breast cancer survivor Wendi Lowe has planned events and fundraisers to benefit the Karen P. Nakon Breast Cancer Foundation.

Pink signs will appear in Steele hallways on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and a pink pumpkin display by the medical technology class will be on display in the high school lobby throughout the week.

Assemblies will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4 to teach students about breast self-exams. That night, a girls soccer pink-out is scheduled as the Comets take on the Avon Eagles; junior varsity action starts at 5 p.m. with the varsity game at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, a girls volleyball pink-out vs. North Olmsted will start at 4:30 p.m. with freshman matches followed with the JV game at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.

Boys will learn about breast cancer issues in an assembly Oct. 10 at the high school. A boys soccer pink-out vs. Westlake is set for that evening, with JV action at 5 p.m. and the varsity game at 7 p.m.

The pink-out will continue Friday, Oct. 13 when the Comets football team takes on the North Olmsted Eagles.

The Marching Comets flag corps steps down Washington Avenue during the 2016 homecoming parade. This year's parade has been moved to Park Avenue.