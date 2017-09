An electrical fire set a car aflame early Tuesday on Virginia Court.

When Amherst firefighters arrived around 8:15 a.m., a 2004 Dodge pick-up truck was fully engulfed.

Fire chief Jim Wilhelm said the flames jumped to the eaves of the nearby garage but were contained.

A house on the property suffered minor exterior damage, and heat from the fire melted the siding on a home just to the north, he said.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews had the car doused within about 20 minutes.