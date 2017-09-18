POLICE REPORTS

• Sept. 11 at 4:03 p.m.: Prentiss Thomas, 45, was charged with theft, obstructing official business, open container, and possession of criminal tools. Thomas is accused of leaving Giant Eagle without paying for a shopping cart full of beer, popcorn, and shrimp.

• Sept. 12 at 10:10 a.m.: Alex Pigman, 20 of Lorain, was arrested on a felony warrant through Lorain County 911 on a charge of drug possession.

• Sept. 12 at 12:41 a.m.: Kathryn Tollett, 44, of Vermilion, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug abuse instruments and another for felony theft. She was arrested when police investigated possible drug activity and a noise disturbance at Motel 6 on Rt. 58.

• Sept. 13 at 12:40 p.m.: The air conditioning unit on the roof of Watson Wellness on Park Avenue appeared to have been tampered with, officers said.

• Sept. 13 at 9:29 p.m.: Shatterris Bowens, 20, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court through the Amherst police department.

• Sept. 15 at 7:11 p.m.: A man and woman overdosed on heroin at Speedway gas station on Rt. 58. Both were given naloxone and taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center.

• Sept. 16 at 6:22 a.m.: Matthew Berthold, 27, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court through the Lorain police department.

• Sept. 16 at 11:14 p.m.: Nicholas Shatsev, 24, of Amherst, was charged with disturbing the peace, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. The charges stemmed from a fight at Cedar Pub on Park Avenue.

• Sept. 17 at 1:51 a.m.: Christopher Smith, 33, was charged with domestic violence. He was arrested when police responded to a domestic dispute on Franklin Avenue.

• Sept. 17 at 8:27 p.m.: Gus Mehas, 50, of Lorain, was charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct by intoxication. The charges arose because Mehas was banned from being at Ziggy’s Restaurant on Park Avenue; he was allegedly intoxicated there.

• Sept. 17 at 9:47 p.m.: Steven Sturevant, 44, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for jail on an original charge of larceny.

• Sept. 18 at midnight: Sarah Fowler, 27, of Vermilion, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. She was also wanted on warrants for larceny and receiving stolen property. She was arrested after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle on Lincoln Street.

• Sept. 18 at 12:19 a.m.: Narquita Davison, 32, of Elyria, was charged with attempted assault, criminal damaging, criminal trespass, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and reckless operation on private property. The charges stemmed from an incident on West Martin Avenue.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.