Fatality review: Motorcycle crashes took lives this summer

The Lorain County Fatality Review Committee meets quarterly to review vehicle crashes in which people died and to identify trends and possible interventions to prevent future crashes.

On Sept. 6, it met to review nine fatal crashes that occurred in Lorain County between May 30 and Aug. 20. Of the nine fatal crashes reviewed, the following trends were noted:

• Alcohol and/or drugs were confirmed factors in five of the crashes.

• Five crashes involved motorcycles.

• Four motorcycle deaths involved not wearing a helmet.

• Three motorcycle deaths happened under the influence of alcohol.

• Five at-fault drivers were under the age of 26.

As of Sept. 8, there have been 23 crashes and 25 deaths on Lorain County roads this year. In 2016, 37 people died on Lorain County roadways.

For information on seat belt use, impaired driving, and motorcycle safety, contact the Lorain County General Health District at 440-322-6367 or visit www.loraincountyhealth.com.