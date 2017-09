Courtesy photo

Ed Cowger was sworn in Sept. 5 as Amherst’s second ward councilman for the duration of 2017. He was chosen by local Republicans to serve the remainder of David Goodell’s term. Goodell stepped down in August due to a family health emergency. Cowger has also taken Goodell’s spot on the Nov. 7 ballot and will vie with Democrat Angie Schubert for the second ward seat.