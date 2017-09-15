Gaspar sentenced on misdemeanors in crash that killed trooper

Joshua Gaspar has been ordered to serve a year behind bars on charges stemming from the 2016 crash that took the life of a state trooper.

The 37-year-old Columbia Station man was sentenced Friday in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

While he was previously acquitted of aggravated vehicular homicide and other felony counts after swerving and hitting on-duty trooper Kenneth Velez, Gaspar was found guilty of several lower charges, including driving with a suspended license, tampering with records, and falsification.

He was given credit for six months already served in jail while awaiting trial and after his conviction.

Gaspar’s driver’s license is further suspended a year and he must pay a $1,000 fine.

Velez, 48, was working on the side of I-90 when he was fatally hit. Gaspar’s attorney argued that he had swerved to avoid another car and drove onto the berm where Velez had a driver stopped.

The trooper was the father of three past and present Amherst Steele students. His son, Christian, is now a junior in Amherst.