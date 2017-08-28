Friendly faces everywhere at fair

Auctions, horse pulls, and showmanship judging — oh my! The fun never quits at the Lorain County Fair and crowds of people that bopped in and out on Thursday were a true testament.
Jeanette Mihalis comes to the fair every day of the week. Here, she paints a pumpkin during a step-by-step instruction.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_13-3.jpgJeanette Mihalis comes to the fair every day of the week. Here, she paints a pumpkin during a step-by-step instruction.
Harper Fleming of Wellington wins reserved grand champion in rabbit breed judging.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_1-3.jpgHarper Fleming of Wellington wins reserved grand champion in rabbit breed judging.
Grace Peters races against the clock alongside her horse in the Pass the Pony event.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_2-3.jpgGrace Peters races against the clock alongside her horse in the Pass the Pony event.
Mallory Bloom rests against her heifer Fireball. A heifer is a female animal that has never had a calf.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_3-3.jpgMallory Bloom rests against her heifer Fireball. A heifer is a female animal that has never had a calf.
Siblings Travis and Alissa Leyva have a blast.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_4-3.jpgSiblings Travis and Alissa Leyva have a blast.
Bob and Ellen Steinberg of North Ridgeville pet a curly-haired sheep.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_5-3.jpgBob and Ellen Steinberg of North Ridgeville pet a curly-haired sheep.
Two pigs huddle close to take an afternoon nap.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_6-1.jpgTwo pigs huddle close to take an afternoon nap.
In the pony pull, 52- to 54-inch ponies haul 7,800 pounds as far as they can.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_7-1.jpgIn the pony pull, 52- to 54-inch ponies haul 7,800 pounds as far as they can.
In the mini-horse fun show, Kayla Edwards runs alongside her horse as it leaps over a hurdle.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_8.jpgIn the mini-horse fun show, Kayla Edwards runs alongside her horse as it leaps over a hurdle.
A brown calf bats his eyelashes awake after a nap.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_9-1.jpgA brown calf bats his eyelashes awake after a nap.
Logan Galloway doesn’t need a bed when he has a pet cow to rest on.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_10-1.jpgLogan Galloway doesn’t need a bed when he has a pet cow to rest on.
Brian Frombaugh teaches his son Gregory how to milk a goat.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_11-1.jpgBrian Frombaugh teaches his son Gregory how to milk a goat.
Gobble gobble! Jodi and Julia Klotzle hold up two turkey legs.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_12-1.jpgGobble gobble! Jodi and Julia Klotzle hold up two turkey legs.
A friendly face peeps through her stable.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/08/web1_14-3.jpgA friendly face peeps through her stable.