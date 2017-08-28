Friendly faces everywhere at fair

Photos by Laurie Hamame | AIM Media Midwest

Auctions, horse pulls, and showmanship judging — oh my! The fun never quits at the Lorain County Fair and crowds of people that bopped in and out on Thursday were a true testament.

Jeanette Mihalis comes to the fair every day of the week. Here, she paints a pumpkin during a step-by-step instruction.

Jeanette Mihalis comes to the fair every day of the week. Here, she paints a pumpkin during a step-by-step instruction.

Harper Fleming of Wellington wins reserved grand champion in rabbit breed judging.

Harper Fleming of Wellington wins reserved grand champion in rabbit breed judging.

Grace Peters races against the clock alongside her horse in the Pass the Pony event.

Grace Peters races against the clock alongside her horse in the Pass the Pony event.

Mallory Bloom rests against her heifer Fireball. A heifer is a female animal that has never had a calf.

Mallory Bloom rests against her heifer Fireball. A heifer is a female animal that has never had a calf.

Siblings Travis and Alissa Leyva have a blast.

Siblings Travis and Alissa Leyva have a blast.

Bob and Ellen Steinberg of North Ridgeville pet a curly-haired sheep.

Bob and Ellen Steinberg of North Ridgeville pet a curly-haired sheep.

Two pigs huddle close to take an afternoon nap.

Two pigs huddle close to take an afternoon nap.

In the pony pull, 52- to 54-inch ponies haul 7,800 pounds as far as they can.

In the pony pull, 52- to 54-inch ponies haul 7,800 pounds as far as they can.

In the mini-horse fun show, Kayla Edwards runs alongside her horse as it leaps over a hurdle.

In the mini-horse fun show, Kayla Edwards runs alongside her horse as it leaps over a hurdle.

A brown calf bats his eyelashes awake after a nap.

A brown calf bats his eyelashes awake after a nap.

Logan Galloway doesn’t need a bed when he has a pet cow to rest on.

Logan Galloway doesn't need a bed when he has a pet cow to rest on.

Brian Frombaugh teaches his son Gregory how to milk a goat.

Brian Frombaugh teaches his son Gregory how to milk a goat.

Gobble gobble! Jodi and Julia Klotzle hold up two turkey legs.

Gobble gobble! Jodi and Julia Klotzle hold up two turkey legs.

A friendly face peeps through her stable.

A friendly face peeps through her stable.