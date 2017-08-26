Senior king and queen selected at fair

Kings and queens come in all shapes, sizes, and even ages.

Two older folks were deemed royalty Thursday at the Lorain County Fair. Jerry Myers, 82, and Jeanne Williams, 75, were named senior citizen king and queen in front of a large crowd gathered to celebrate the fair’s Senior Citizens’ Day and cheer on the nominees.

Contestants were judged by retired professional football player Ryan Myers, meteorologist Janessa Webb from WEWS Channel 5, and Wellington fire chief Mike Wetherbee on their personality and humor, community and fair involvement, poise and appearance.

Williams garnered laughs from the audience as WOBL-AM 1320 disc jockey Gene Briscoe questioned her.

With a camera around her neck, she spends hours a day at various county parks. She’s currently following a family of minks at Cascade Park in Elyria.

“There are six baby minks and the mom, and the dad lives down at the West Falls,” she said, pausing for effect. “He left.”

A professional birder, she can identify hundreds of different birds. When asked by Briscoe if she could do a few calls, she blurted, “Not for you!” into a round of laughter.

Her advice to people of all ages is to be inquisitive.

“Be willing to learn everything, anything,” she said. “Listen to other people and older people. They have much wisdom to part.”

Myers, who has been coming to the fair since he was in diapers, begrudgingly accepted his award.

When asked by judges why he is the best candidate to win, he answered, “I didn’t have anything to do with this. Ask the clowns that nominated me.”

A meat and potatoes kind of guy, his favorite fair food is a sloppy Joe with fries. He comes to the fairgrounds early and stays late, because it “has been his source of happiness for many years.”

His advice for those younger than him? “Don’t hang around your grandkids,” he joked as he accepted his boutonniere.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

