Historical society celebrates German roots

German Fest was the perfect place Saturday to relax and unwind while listening to a brass band, polka tunes, the clip-clop of horse hooves, and the squeals of happy children. The annual bash celebrating the city’s eastern European heritage was held at the Amherst Historical Society Sandstone Village on Milan Avenue.

Ed Klimczak polkas down in the main tent Saturday at German Fest.

The Cleveland Donauschwabische Blaskapelle (German brass band) performs. The Olmsted Falls-based group tours the region but appeared for the first time in Amherst at German Fest.

Kids enjoyed horse rides courtesy of M&S Equine Services.

A quilt show is held at St. George’s Chapel.

The Grange hall features a one-room schoolhouse where a docent talks about how lessons were conducted more than 100 years ago.

Three-year-old Brynn Hall of Amherst tickles the ivories inside the Grange hall.

Tom Roth runs the blacksmith’s forge, pumping the bellows and tempering iron.

Antique cars are on display.

Jungle Bob presents his traveling zoo, full of amphibians, reptiles, and other curious critters.

