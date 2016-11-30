Hansing sentenced to a year in prison, released

The former owner of Cork’s and Stubby’s has been sentenced to 12 months in prison.

David Hansing, 43, of Avon, was convicted of third-degree sexual battery after forcing himself on an employee at the downtown Amherst restaurant, which closed in August. He was acquitted of rape and kidnapping charges.

Hansing was also sentenced to five years of post-release control, a form of probation.

But Lorain County Court of Common Pleas judge Mark Betleski has already approved an application for release on $10,000 bail, on the conditions that Hansing is pursuing an appeal and has no contact with his victim.

His attorney, Michael Kinlin, asked for no prison time for his client and has said he intends to appeal the conviction in the 9th District Court.

Hansing owned the popular upscale bar and grille on South Main Street and Park Avenue. It suddenly closed about six weeks for his trial began in August, leaving only signs on the doors to greet confused customers.

Some had scheduled private events such as wedding receptions and were unable to contact Hansing for refunds. Property owner Paul Bires, a previous partner in Cork’s, said he tried to pick up the pieces for as many jilted customers as possible by temporarily reopening the space.

A new restaurant, Cole’s Public House, has since opened in the spot.