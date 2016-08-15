FIRELANDS VARSITY FALL SCHEDULES

Football
• Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Edison
• Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Brooklyn
• Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at Vermilion
• Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Clearview
• Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Oberlin
• Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at Brookside
• Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Wellington
• Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Buckeye
• Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Black River
• Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at Keystone
Boys Soccer
• Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. at Edison
• Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at Port Clinton
• Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Sandusky
• Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Fairview
• Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. at home vs. Perkins
• Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Oberlin
• Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at home vs. Vermilion
• Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at Brookside
• Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. at Wellington
• Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at Columbia
• Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. at home vs. Open Door
• Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Brooklyn
• Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at home vs. Lutheran West
• Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at Huron
• Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at Keystone
• Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Buckeye
Girls Soccer
• Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. at Edison
• Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. at Port Clinton
• Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. at home vs. Sandusky
• Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. at home vs. Fairview
• Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. a home vs. Perkins
• Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. at home vs. Oberlin
• Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. at home vs. Vermilion
• Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at Brookside
• Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at Wellington
• Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. at home vs. Columbia
• Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Clearview
• Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. at home vs. Brooklyn
• Oct 1 at 11 a.m. at home vs. Lutheran West
• Oct 3 at 5 p.m. at Huron
• Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. at Keystone
• Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Buckeye
Golf
• Aug. 23 at 4:30 p.m. at Buckeye High School
• Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m. at home vs. Brooklyn
• Aug. 30 at 4:30 p.m. at Fairview
• Sept. 1 at 4:30 p.m. at home vs. Columbia
• Sept. 6 at Columbia Hills vs. Midview (time TBA)
• Sept. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at Keystone
• Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. at home vs. Wellington
• Sept. 15 at 4:30 p.m. at Lutheran West
• Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at Black River
• Sept. 22 PAC Championship at Eagle Creek in Norwalk (time TBA)
Cross Country (Coed)
• Aug. 23 Keystone High School Icebreaker at Keystone (time TBA)
• Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tiger Classic at Seneca East High School
• Sept. 3 Avon Lake Early Bird at LCCC (time TBA)
• Sept. 10 Tiffin Carnival at Columbia High School (time TBA)
• Sept. 17 Cleveland Heights Invitational (time TBA)
• Sept. 24 JB Firestone Invite at Black River High School (time TBA)
• Oct. 1 Vermilion Invitational at Vermilion High School (time TBA)
• Oct. 8 New London Invitational at New London High School (time TBA)
Volleyball
• Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at Lutheran West
• Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Oberlin
• Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. at Fostoria
• Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at Brooklyn
• Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Brookside
• Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Keystone
• Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at Buckeye
• Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at Lorain High (tri-match)
• Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at Wellington
• Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Black River
• Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Clearview
• Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at Columbia
• Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at Fairview
• Oct. 1 at Vermilion (time TBA)
• Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at Brookside
• Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Keystone
• Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Buckeye
• Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at home vs. Wellington
• Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at Black River
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU