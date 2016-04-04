Amherst PD says 30 affected by data breach

A batch of Social Security numbers was accidentally released online by Amherst police earlier this year, we’ve learned.

Crash reports with confidential information were posted to www.amherstpolice.net between mid-January and mid-February, according to Lt. Dan Makruski.

More than 30 people’s SSNs were put on the site.

Letters were sent in mid-March to those affected by the data breach.

“Immediate steps were taken to minimize the effect of the breach and/or ensure that your personal information was no longer accessible,” the correspondence said. “While we have absolutely no information to indicate that your information has been or will be misused, we believe it is important that you be informed of this unintended disclosure and that you take precautions to protect against possible misuse or identity theft.”

The letter goes on to advise those affected to immediately place a fraud alert on their credit file. “A fraud alert tells creditors to contact you before they open any new accounts or change your existing accounts. Call any one of the three major credit bureaus… As soon as one credit bureau confirms your fraud alert, the others are notified to place fraud alerts. All three credit reports will be sent to you, free of charge, for your review.”

Makruski told the News-Times that none of the affected parties have responded with complaints that the breach led to a specific instance of identity theft.

Under Ohio’s Sunshine Laws, certain data included in police reports — your name, address, age, birth date, employer, charges, and so on — are public information.

SSNs fall in the realm of information that by law should never be released.

“We stopped it from happening anymore and we reviewed what we did wrong to protect people,” Makruski said.

He believes it is unlikely that a malicious party would have discovered the SSNs before they were removed from the site. To have stumbled on the data, someone “would have had to be trawling a lot of law enforcement sites actively looking for it.”

Makruski said the reports are posted online for the convenience of folks involved in private property accidents. They are scanned as PDFs and can only be accessed by following a series of six links, which he believes would make them even harder to find and misuse.

The problem, police say, stems from the changeover to new record-keeping software called New World. Amherst paid $73,000 last March to make the switch to the new system in a 10-year contract and went live at the end of August.

Chief Joseph Kucirek said backward-compatibility issues with the system have also slowed the process of generating an annual report showing Amherst crime statistics, which is not expected until at least May.

The same was true last year when 2014 crime and enforcement numbers were not released until July.

