Two arrested after alleged overdose with child present

TIFFIN, OH (AP) — Two people were arrested after an alleged overdose Monday where a child was present.

Cindy L. Shultz, 37, of South Amherst, and Jason Graham, 41, of Tiffin, each were charged with endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

They were incarcerated at Seneca County Jail Tuesday night, a jail spokeswoman said.

Detective Lt. Mark Marquis of the Tiffin police department said he believed Graham overdosed on heroin or another unknown narcotic. Graham was taken by Tiffin Fire Rescue Division to Mercy Tiffin Hospital.

According to the police department, Graham and Shultz, are married and have a daughter, and she was present when her father overdosed and her mother consumed alcoholic beverages. Shultz had a blood-alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit, police said.

A search warrant conducted on a camper yielded unknown pills, a syringe, caps and a beer can, according to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court records.