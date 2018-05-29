POLICE REPORTS

• May 22 at 10:43 p.m.: Police went to a Lincoln Street home in regard to an unresponsive 34-year-old man. He had been dead for several hours.

• May 23 at 10:57 p.m.: Nicholas Whitt, 21, of Parma, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on an original charge of underage consumption.

• May 24 at 5:42 p.m.: Christopher Llinas, 19, of Lorain, was charged with possession of marijuana, license forfeiture suspension, and loud muffler. Peter Ramirez Jr., 23, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department for failure to appear in court on traffic charges.

• May 25 at 1:14 a.m.: Jose Borrero, 18, of Lorain, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and no headlights. Sianna Ramos, 18, of Lorain, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• May 25 at 11:59 p.m.: Richard Poland, 33, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department for failure to appear in court. He was also charged with providing false information to a police officer and traffic offenses.

• May 26 at 5:48 p.m.: Michael Tatonetti, 58, of Medina, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving under suspension.

• May 28 at 2:24 a.m.: Richard Wagner, 18, of Amherst, was charged with possession of marijuana and no headlights. Jeremy Gomall, 18, of Amherst, was charged with possession of marijuana.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.