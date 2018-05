Photos by Joe Colon | Amherst News-Times

As is tradition, the Amherst Memorial Day parade kicked off Monday morning at the Cleveland Avenue Cemetery and wound through the historical downtown area on its way to city hall, paying homage to those who died in service to the nation. Enjoy these photos from the parade!

Flags held high, the Amherst Veterans Memorial Honor Guard nears the intersection of Park Avenue and South Main Street.

The Amherst Marching Comets provide patriotic music on the trek to city hall.

Mayor Mark Costilow poses with World War II veteran Marge Marshall, who will turn 98 years old in July.

Gemma Patton and Lexi Charles get ready to participate in the Amherst Memorial Day parade.

Poppy Princess Jenna Thompson waves as she passes the parade crowd.

Poppy Princess Natalya Zilko enjoys her trip through the heart of the city.

Rob Glatz looks to enjoy the parade with his daughters Jade and Zoe.