GRADUATION: What did you learn?

Photos by Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times
We spent time talking to graduates backstage and asked what they learned in high school — what lessons they took away and what they found important about their education. Here is what a few had to say.
Kimmy Newton
“Steele News Live was my passion through high school. It was my thing. Now I have 20 best friends because of it.”
Tyler Ownby
“For the past four years, I learned how to be more responsible… I learned how to respect others, get my work done, and make lots of friends.”
Mackenzie Duta and Hannah Dudziak
“Mackenzie was important to me,” said Hannah. “We got through every class together,” said Mackenzie.
Ricky Fantauzzi
“I went to the Lorain County JVS and I’ll make my career working on cars.”
