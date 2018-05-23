Young authors awarded at LCCC

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

Nearly 900 students from across Lorain County attended the 36th Annual Young Authors Conference on May 16 at Lorain County Community College. Before awards were presented to authors and illustrators, award-winning children’s author Laurie Wallmark offered advice on persistence, formulating ideas, and keeping focus in the face of rejection.

Firelands fifth-grader Aiden Bokulich secured a Best In Show writing award for his book, “The Peculiar Pocket Watch.” Nominations for writing were earned by Amherst’s Benjamin Thompson, Lucas Young, and Paige Koteski as well as Firelands’ Jesie Kirby, Jordyn Simpson, and Jorja Weber. Nominees for artwork included Amherst’s Paige Miller, Carmela Rivera, and Ava Giles as well as Firelands’ Evan Meszaros, Addison Beal, Claire Ohle, and Jocelyn Bednar.