Assistant principals join Steele team

Two new assistant principals, seen here with principal Michael May (center), were hired Monday to serve during the 2018-2019 school year at Amherst Steele High School. Joseph Tellier has worked at the Vermilion Schools for 22 years but lives in Amherst with his wife, Michelle, who is a teacher at Powers Elementary. Ashley Harigan attended the Black River Schools and has since worked in education in southern Ohio, Florida, and Virginia, gaining experience as an athletic director, summer school principal, testing coordinator, and department chair. The associate principal job, previously filled by Jeanne Kornick, has been split into two positions.