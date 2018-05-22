Retirees honored by school board

Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times

Jeanne Balukas thanks everyone for allowing her to teach art to children for 17 years. An Amherst Junior High School teacher, she was among several retirees honored May 21 by the board of education. Others included Linda Dolan, seventh grade social studies teacher at AJHS; Rebecca Karrer, third grade teacher at Nord Middle School; Rose Betchker, who worked for 30 years in media centers at Powers Elementary, Harris Elementary, and Nord Middle Schools and launched the Harris garden that produced fresh food used in the cafeteria; and Nancy Gilkerson, who for more than 20 years “was a school teacher on her bus in her own way,” according to transportation director Cathy Gale. Several honorees were not present at the meeting: Powers secretary Sandra Jankowski, board office worker Patti Killen, and longtime district cook Judith Maynard.