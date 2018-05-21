POLICE REPORTS

• May 14 at 8:59 p.m.: Police investigated a domestic dispute between a daughter and her father.

• May 14 at 10:15 p.m.: Officers investigated a domestic dispute between a mother and her son.

• May 16 at 3:42 p.m.: Danny Davis Jr. was arrested on a warrant through Oberlin Municipal Court for failure to appear for pre-trial on traffic charges.

• May 16 at 10:21 p.m.: A man was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital for mental evaluation. Police said he reported trapping a burglar in his garage but there was none. There was evidence that the man may need mental health treatment.

• May 17 at 12:35 p.m.: Edgar Laboy, 23, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on original charges of driving under suspension.

• May 17 at 11:08 p.m.: A trespassing complaint was made on West Martin Avenue.

• May 17 at 11:58 p.m.: Jacob Drost, 35, of Amherst, was charged with domestic violence. He is accused of striking a 33-year-old woman in the face.

• May 18 at 11:06 p.m.: Jeffrey George, 28, of Elyria, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, drug abuse instruments, and drug paraphernalia.

• May 19 at 3:20 p.m.: Latoyia Mills, 35, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through Lorain County 911 for failure to appear in court on an original charge of assault.

• May 19 at 11:56 p.m.: Noah Bonhotel, 18, of Amherst, was charged with underage consumption of alcohol, possession of alcohol, and open container. Jacqueline Cain, 18, of Amherst, and a 17-year-old were each charged with underage consumption.

• May 20 at 11:46 a.m.: Laura Iskenderian, 56, of Amherst, was charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence. A police report said she got into an argument with her brother on South Main Street and pointed a gun at him, threatening to shoot him.

• May 21 at 4:10 a.m.: Larry Kime, 78, of Vermilion, was served with a warrant on an original charge of criminal damaging.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.