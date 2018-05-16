Find out just how hard ‘Libraries Rock!’

Three reading clubs have been created for the “Libraries Rock!” summer program at the Amherst Public Library.

Pick up a reading log starting June 4 and track your progress through July 18.

The Kids’ Reading Club is for ages four up to those entering fifth grade. They can track time spent reading and earn prizes.

Craft days will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 6 to July 11. No registration is required.

Story times begin June 4. Pick the day and time that works for you. No registration is required:

• Waddlers story times are at 10 a.m. on Mondays at the library. They are for ages 12 to 24 months.

• All ages are welcome at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays at the library.

• All ages are welcome at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at Amherst Township Park off Middle Ridge Road.

• Waddlers story times are also offered at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays at the library.

A club for young adults is aimed at those going into grades six through nine and features prizes and special events.

An adult reading club is available for those in high school and up. Enjoy special programs and track your reading to earn prizes.

For more information on summer reading programs, visit www.amherstpubliclibrary.org or call the Amherst Public Library at 440-988-4230.