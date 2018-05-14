POLICE REPORTS

• May 8 at 10:24 p.m.: A Milan Avenue resident said she believed someone tried to gain access to her apartment through a patio door.

• May 12 at 1:44 a.m.: Timothy Mills was charged with failing to stop after a crash.

• May 12 at 2:40 a.m.: Kane Wiersum, 18, of Amherst, was charged with theft, criminal tools, and vehicle trespass. A 16-year-old from Oberlin was charged with theft, criminal tools, vehicle trespass, and curfew violation. A 17-year-old from Elyria was charged with obstructing official business and curfew violation.

• May 13 at 11:37 p.m.: Dean Hill, 58, of Amherst, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. Police said he was found lying on the ground and not moving in a parking lot at Hazel Street and Franklin Avenue.

• May 14 at 12:16 a.m.: Joshua Weese, 40, of Lorain, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, weaving, marked lanes, and no seat belt.

