Comets hit home run at Murray Ridge

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

It was time to pick up a bat and hit the diamond May 9 at Murray Ridge School as baseball and softball players from Amherst Steele High made a springtime trip to the campus. The initiative was started three years ago by Comets baseball coach Matt Rositano, who also works as a classroom aide at Murray Ridge. Kids enjoyed games of wiffle ball, music, cool treats, and coaching from Steele players as they rounded the bases under sunny skies.

“We have teams, cheerleading, and dance groups that have come from all over,” Rositano said. “The kids really enjoy it, so a few years ago I thought — why not start bringing the baseball and softball team up here too? We’ve got beautiful weather out here today and it’s a great experience for everybody.”