Rotary to donate, plant 30 trees

The Amherst Rotary Club will donate 30 trees to the community as part of a tree planting initiative spearheaded by Rotary International.

Fifteen trees will be given to the Lorain County Metro Parks and another 15 to the city of Amherst.

Club members will work with park staff to plant a cluster of trees on the new Amherst Beaver Creek trail extension located behind the Mercy Health and Recreation Center. The remaining trees will be planted in conjunction with the city at a location to be determined at a later date.

“We are thrilled that Amherst Rotary wanted to partner with us on this incredibly important initiative,” said Lorain County Metro Parks director Jim Ziemnik. “We are constantly replanting trees as part of our conservation efforts. We are grateful for the club’s generous donation.”

The tree planting will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16.

“The time is long past when environmental sustainability can be dismissed as not Rotary’s concern. It is, and must be, everyone’s concern,” said Rotary International president Ian Riseley recently said.

Amherst Rotary has 30 members. It provides scholarships to high school seniors, participates in the annual Salvation Army bell ringing campaign, volunteers at Amherst Manor, and provides financial support to organizations such as Operation Open Heart, the Lorain County Office on Aging, and Second Harvest Food Bank.