POLICE REPORTS

• April 30 at 5:41 p.m.: A road rage incident that started on Rt. 2 and continued into the parking lot of Target on Oak Point Road was reported to police. A gun was reportedly flashed during the confrontation.

• May 1 at 9:22 a.m.: Jerry Hill, 47, of LaGrange, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department on an original charge of petty theft.

• May 2 at 10:32 p.m.: A man received threatening messages and phone calls from an unknown person.

• May 3 at 11:43 a.m.: A woman reported that someone tried to open a credit card account in her name.

• May 3 at 2:56 p.m.: A counterfeit $1 bill was discovered. The bill said it was “For Motion Picture Use Only” and turned up in change after a purchase at Hastee Tastee on Cleveland Avenue.

• May 3 at 5:50 p.m.: Cody Curtis, 29, of Amherst, was charged with drug abuse instruments and possession of marijuana. He was taken for evaluation at Mercy Health Lorain Hospital due to making suicidal comments.

• May 4 at 2:42 a.m.: Ashley Villafanez, 21, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear for probation review on an original charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. George Blake Jr., 20, of Lakewood, was charged with unsafe vehicle, faulty exhaust, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

• May 4 at 2:44 a.m.: A robbery was reported on Cooper Foster Park Road. A man told police that the suspect showed up demanding money for items that had already been purchased, then assaulted him, took his phone and house keys, and left.

• May 4 at 7:46 a.m.: Clayton Parker, 31, of Big Prairie, Ohio, was arrested on warrants through the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on an original charge of harassment. The arrest came when police investigated a complaint of a suspicious male going room-to-room at Day’s Inn on Rt. 58, asking for people to participate in drug activity.

• May 4 at 10:30 p.m.: A female said she was assaulted by a male who pulled out some of her hair. Police spoke with her at the University Hospitals Amherst Health Center emergency room.

• May 6, time undisclosed by police: An employee at Denny’s restaurant on Rt. 58 allegedly stole all the cash in the register and safe, then left unexpectedly. A police report said $1,901 was taken.

• May 6 at 3:12 a.m.: Brandon Broadwater, 23, of Amherst, was charged with criminal trespass, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct. The charges came after a police investigated a domestic dispute earlier in the morning and ordered Broadwater not to return to a North Main Street residence.

• May 6 at 5 a.m.: Darius Long Sr. was charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct. A report said he was screaming inside a room at Motel 6 on Rt. 58.

• May 6 at 10:58 a.m.: Joshua Crum, 31, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for child support. He was among a group of people who flagged down police to report that a vehicle’s tires had been slashed.

• May 6 at 5:21 p.m.: Sabrina Lawhorn, 30, of Amherst, was charged with criminal trespass. She is accused of returning to a Jackson Street residence from which she had been barred by the owner.

• May 6 at 11:30 p.m.: Cindy Bally, 36, of Amherst, was charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct. A police report said she allegedly caused a disturbance inside the emergency room at University Hospitals Amherst Health Center.

